PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians veteran Suryakumar Yadav reached a special milestone on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

It's a special century for Suryakumar Yadav.

Surya will play his 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

The 34-year-old cricketer from Mumbai, becomes the eighth cricketer to play 100 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard presented a special jersey for Suryakumar ahead of the match. Photograph: BCCI

Surya made his IPL debut for the five-time champions on April 6, 2012, against Pune Warriors India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He came out to bat at No. 6 for the Harbhajan Singh-led side in that match but got out for a four-ball duck. He then played four seasons (2014-2017) for Kolkata Knight Riders before joining MI again in the IPL 2018 mega auction.