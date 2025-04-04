HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI

PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2025
April 04, 2025 19:29 IST

 Mumbai Indians veteran reached a special milestone on Friday

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians veteran Suryakumar Yadav reached a special milestone on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

It's a special century for Suryakumar Yadav.

Surya will play his 100th IPL match for Mumbai Indians in the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

 

The 34-year-old cricketer from Mumbai, becomes the eighth cricketer to play 100 IPL matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav receives a specially designed jersey from Keiron Pollard

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard presented a special jersey for Suryakumar ahead of the match. Photograph: BCCI

Surya made his IPL debut for the five-time champions on April 6, 2012, against Pune Warriors India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He came out to bat at No. 6 for the Harbhajan Singh-led side in that match but got out for a four-ball duck. He then played four seasons (2014-2017) for Kolkata Knight Riders before joining MI again in the IPL 2018 mega auction.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav receives a specially designed jersey from Keiron Pollard. Photograph: BCCI
REDIFF CRICKET
