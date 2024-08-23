DK Apologises Over Dhoni 'Blunder'

'Bhai log bada galti ho gaya!'

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, December 24, 2017. Photograph: BCCI

Dinesh Karthik faced a wave of backlash from cricket fans after he didn't include Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his best all-format India XI.



The omission drew a lot of criticism on social media, especially from ardent Dhoni fans.



And Karthik, who has played under Dhoni's captaincy, was quick to apologise for his 'blunder'.

He says it was a genuine mistake that as a wicket-keeper himself he had not included a glovesman in the all best all-format India XI.



'Bhai log bada galti ho gaya! (Guys I made such a big mistake!)'

'Genuinely, it was a mistake. I realised it only when the episode came out. There were so many things happening that when I put this XI, I actually forgot to put a 'keeper. Luckily, Rahul Dravid was there, so everybody thought I put in a part-time wicket-keeper but genuinely, I didn't think of Rahul Dravid as a 'keeper,' Karthik said in the latest episode of HeyCB with DK on Cricbuzz's YouTube channel.



'Can you believe it? Being a wicket-keeper, I forgot to add a wicket-keeper. It is a blunder. Itna bada (Such a big) mistake I couldn't have made.'

Dhoni, DK says, is among the 'greatest cricketers' to have played the game.



'Let's make it very, very clear. Thala Dhoni is a lock-in in any format that I put. Not only in India, I believe he is one of the greatest cricketers ever to have played this sport. I genuinely believe that.'

"That team, if I had to do it again, that is the one change I will do. Thala Dhoni in at No 7, and he will be the captain of any Indian team that is there. No doubt about it.'