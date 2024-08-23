News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » DK Apologises Over Dhoni 'Blunder'

DK Apologises Over Dhoni 'Blunder'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 23, 2024 15:42 IST
'Bhai log bada galti ho gaya!'

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a T20 International against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, December 24, 2017. Photograph: BCCI
 

Dinesh Karthik faced a wave of backlash from cricket fans after he didn't include Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his best all-format India XI.

The omission drew a lot of criticism on social media, especially from ardent Dhoni fans.

And Karthik, who has played under Dhoni's captaincy, was quick to apologise for his 'blunder'.

He says it was a genuine mistake that as a wicket-keeper himself he had not included a glovesman in the all best all-format India XI.

'Bhai log bada galti ho gaya! (Guys I made such a big mistake!)'

'Genuinely, it was a mistake. I realised it only when the episode came out. There were so many things happening that when I put this XI, I actually forgot to put a 'keeper. Luckily, Rahul Dravid was there, so everybody thought I put in a part-time wicket-keeper but genuinely, I didn't think of Rahul Dravid as a 'keeper,' Karthik said in the latest episode of HeyCB with DK on Cricbuzz's YouTube channel.

'Can you believe it? Being a wicket-keeper, I forgot to add a wicket-keeper. It is a blunder. Itna bada (Such a big) mistake I couldn't have made.'

Dhoni, DK says, is among the 'greatest cricketers' to have played the game.

'Let's make it very, very clear. Thala Dhoni is a lock-in in any format that I put. Not only in India, I believe he is one of the greatest cricketers ever to have played this sport. I genuinely believe that.'

"That team, if I had to do it again, that is the one change I will do. Thala Dhoni in at No 7, and he will be the captain of any Indian team that is there. No doubt about it.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

