Why MI didn't pick Rohit for LSG clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
April 04, 2025 21:13 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ahead of their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Senior batter Rohit Sharma missed out Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League in Lucknow on Friday after he was hit on the knee during a nets session, according to captain Hardik Pandya.

India captain Rohit has been struggling so far this IPL season, having scored 0, 8 and 13 in the three matches he has played.

 

"Rohit got hit in the knee in nets and he misses out," Pandya said at the toss.

On India and MI pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's likely date of return to competitive cricket, Pandya said, "He should be back soon."

Bumrah suffered a lower-back injury during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year.

Meanwhile, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav got a special jersey for his 100th match for Mumbai Indians. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
