Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'All I want to do is make Shane Warne proud'

'All I want to do is make Shane Warne proud'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 16, 2024 15:22 IST
Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has shared his experience of dealing with the pressure of playing in the shadow of the legendary Shane Warne, a "once-in-a-generation" cricketer. Warne, whose career spanned from 1992 to 2007, was a master of spin bowling and set records that remain unmatched. With 708 wickets in 145 Test matches, Warne remains Australia's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

 

Following Warne's retirement in 2007, Lyon made his debut for Australia four years later, in 2011, during a Test match in Galle against Sri Lanka. Since then, the 36-year-old has cemented his place as Australia's premier spinner. Despite over a decade of success in red-ball cricket, Lyon admits that he still feels Warne's legacy looming over him.

"I still feel in the shadow of Shane Warne, even now, after 129 Test matches and 530 wickets. But I'm okay with that. It took me five, six, or seven years to realise that pressure is a privilege. If you feel pressure, you're doing something right—so enjoy it," Lyon told Sky Sports Cricket.

With 530 wickets from 129 matches, Lyon is currently Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. At 36, there has been speculation about whether he could surpass Warne's record. However, Lyon humbly acknowledges that Warne’s legacy is unparalleled.

"I’ll never be able to do what Warnie did. In my opinion, he's the greatest to ever play the game. All I want is to make my family proud, make Shane Warne proud, and go out there and compete," Lyon added.

Lyon is just 34 wickets away from surpassing Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. As the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches, starting November 22 in Perth, Lyon will be keen to inch closer to this remarkable milestone.

REDIFF CRICKET
