Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

'He's the most valuable cricketer right now'

Source: ANI
September 15, 2024 15:37 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin says 'we should celebrate Jasprit Bumrah even more.'

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin says 'we should celebrate Jasprit Bumrah even more.' Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah and called him a "once-in-a-generation" bowler.

Bumrah will make a return into Team India for the first time since the T20 World Cup in June. The 30-year-old has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh, which will kick off in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin that everyone should "celebrate" the star India pacer.

 

"India has always been the country that is a batsman-dominated country, and it's never going to change. But I am so glad and happy that we are celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. We should celebrate him even more," Ashwin said.

"We Chennai people appreciate bowlers a lot. He was here for an event as a chief guest 4-5 days ago. We gave him a Rajni (Ranjikant) treatment. We (Chennai people) treat bowlers very nicely. He should be treated as a champion. I don't want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now," he added.

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Bumrah has made 36 Test appearances and has 159 wickets to his name.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held in Kanpur, which will be played from September 27.

Source: ANI
