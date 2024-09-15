Ashwin opens up about retirement

IMAGE: India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he is yet undecided about hanging his boots. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his thoughts on retirement, stating that he will step away from the sport when he feels he can no longer improve. Ashwin, who made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, has since played 100 Test matches and bowled 189 innings, claiming 516 wickets at an economy rate of 2.81.

Ashwin has been included in India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, set to begin on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The second Test will take place in Kanpur, starting on September 27.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube channel, the 37-year-old spinner emphasized that he is not currently thinking about retirement and is focused on taking it one day at a time.

"There’s nothing on my mind regarding retirement. At this stage, you have to put in extra effort every day. It’s not the same as before. I've worked hard over the past 3-4 years," Ashwin said.

He added, "I haven’t decided anything yet, but the day I feel there’s no room for improvement, I will step away."

India currently leads the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a point percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC fixtures include series against Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).