IMAGE: Shane Warne, born on September 13, 2022, died of a heart attack on March 4, 2022. Photograph: Ian Hodgson/Reuters

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is gone but not forgotten.

On his 55th birthday anniversary on Friday, September 13, the International Cricket Council released a tribute video in encapsulating all his landmark wickets as Nasser Hussain narrates a rendition of Rudyard Kipling's famous poem 'If'.

SEE: Nasser Hussain and ICC's tribute to Shane Warne on his birth anniversary. VIDEO: Kind courtesy ICC/Facebook

Warney died of a heart attack in Thailand, on March 4, 2022.