PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preparations!

It was the first taste of nets session with the Indian team for the team's latest additions to the bowling arsenal, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.

But they weren't the only fresh faces at Team India's training session in Chennai, on Friday, with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel assuming their roles in their latest gig.

This will also be India's first Test series under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

With the two-Test series against Bangladesh commencing on September 19, Team India hit the nets in right earnest in a closed door training session.

BCCI posted pictures from the session late on Friday, on their X handle, tweeting: 'Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Chennai ahead of the 1st Test against Bangladesh.'

Here's a glimpse of India's new faces and veterans sweating it out...

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma walks out for the nets session. Photographs: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Pace bowler Akash Deep in the nets.

IMAGE: Yash Dayal goes down steaming.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel is all ears to Abhishek Nair.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is all focus.

IMAGE: India's new bowling coach Morne Morkel gets into gear.