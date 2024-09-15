News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preparations!

PIX: Young guns get first taste of Test preparations!

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2024 08:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was the first taste of nets session with the Indian team for the team's latest additions to the bowling arsenal, Akash Deep and Yash Dayal.

But they weren't the only fresh faces at Team India's training session in Chennai, on Friday, with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel assuming their roles in their latest gig.

This will also be India's first Test series under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

With the two-Test series against Bangladesh commencing on September 19, Team India hit the nets in right earnest in a closed door training session. 

BCCI posted pictures from the session late on Friday, on their X handle, tweeting: 'Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session in Chennai ahead of the 1st Test against Bangladesh.'

Here's a glimpse of India's new faces and veterans sweating it out...

 

Captain Rohit Sharma walks out for the nets session

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma walks out for the nets session. Photographs: BCCI/X

Pace bowler Akash Deep in the nets  

IMAGE: Pace bowler Akash Deep in the nets.

Yash Dayal goes down steaming

IMAGE: Yash Dayal goes down steaming.

Dhruv Jurel is all ears to Abhishek Nair

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel is all ears to Abhishek Nair.

Ravichandran Ashwin in action

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin is all focus.

India's new bowling coach Morne Morkel gets into gear

IMAGE: India's new bowling coach Morne Morkel gets into gear.

Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant share a laugh

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant share a laugh.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: What's Virat Kohli telling Jasprit Bumrah?

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul in deep discussion

IMAGE: Head coach Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul in deep discussion.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Jadeja Set For Test Landmarks!
Kohli, Jadeja Set For Test Landmarks!
What happened in India's Nets in Chennai
What happened in India's Nets in Chennai
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
Rohit, Kohli Arrive; India Hits The Nets!
In-form India favourites to make ACT final
In-form India favourites to make ACT final
Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is
Big names to be rested for Bangladesh T20Is
'Move on': Annapoorna Hotel on owner's video with FM
'Move on': Annapoorna Hotel on owner's video with FM
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

India's next bowling sensation?

India's next bowling sensation?

From IPL humiliation to Test debut: Rise of Yash Dayal

From IPL humiliation to Test debut: Rise of Yash Dayal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances