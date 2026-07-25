Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar honoured with Bihar DSP posts

Indian fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were appointed Bihar DSPs under the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' policy, with Akash calling it a big responsibility and urging peace amid NEET protests.

IMAGE: Akash Deep receives his appointment letter from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Friday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Samrat Choudhary/X

Key Points Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were appointed Deputy Superintendents of Police by the Bihar government under its 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' policy.

Both cricketers welcomed the initiative, saying it would encourage young athletes by recognising sporting excellence with government jobs.

Akash described the appointment as a major responsibility and appealed for peace amid the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Indian fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were on Friday appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) by the Bihar government under its 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' policy, with Akash calling it a "big responsibility" and urging students to maintain peace amid the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar received their appointment letters from Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at a ceremony in Patna under the state's sports recruitment policy.

The initiative rewards athletes who have excelled at the national and international levels with direct appointments to government posts.

Akash, who has represented India in 10 Tests and taken 28 wickets, said the appointment was a major responsibility and a source of inspiration for young athletes.

"It is a big responsibility. This is a huge inspiration for the youth of Bihar that the State government is standing by them if they work hard," he said.

Akash, Mukesh Praise Bihar's Sports Recruitment Policy

Akash said the government's support for sport had changed people's mindset and encouraged more youngsters to pursue careers in athletics.

He added that government jobs for sportspersons also reassure parents about their children's future.

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IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and Bengal in domestic cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Samrat Choudhary/X

Mukesh Kumar also welcomed the initiative, saying it would motivate athletes across the state to continue working hard.

"I, along with all the Biharis, am very happy with this. This will encourage all the athletes who are working hard. Work hard and stay positive," he told ANI.

Under the 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' scheme, outstanding sportspersons can be appointed directly to senior government posts, including DSP, Sub-Inspector and Panchayati Raj Officer, without appearing for competitive examinations.

Akash Appeals for Peace Amid NEET Protests

Akash also appealed for calm amid the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak.

He urged students to maintain peace while expressing confidence that their concerns would be addressed through the proper process.

Mukesh, meanwhile, continues to be an important member of India's pace attack across formats and has also impressed for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League after making his international debut in all three formats during the 2023 tour of the West Indies.