Harbhajan Singh seeks united push to end protests over NEET paper leak

Harbhajan Singh welcomed Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, urged dialogue and empathy to resolve students' concerns, as the Centre prepared for fresh talks on education reforms.

IMAGE: Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike following a written assurance from the Centre on reforms to the competitive examination system. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harbhajan Singh welcomed Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day fast, saying dialogue and trust are the best way to resolve issues.

The former India spinner urged empathy, constructive dialogue and collective efforts to secure better opportunities for students.

The Centre will hold another round of talks with CJP after seeking time to consider its demands, including action on education reforms and student-related issues.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, saying dialogue and trust are better than confrontation to resolve the crisis pertaining to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

In a post on X, Harbhajan said every student seeking better education is also working towards a stronger India.

"Glad to see @Wangchuk66 Ji end his fast. Dialogue over deadlock and trust over division is always the better path. Every student dreaming of a better education is dreaming of a stronger India," he wrote.

Calls for Dialogue and Lasting Solutions

Harbhajan urged all stakeholders to respond with empathy and work together to resolve the issues raised by students.

"Let us listen with empathy, engage through dialogue, and work together toward lasting solutions. Our youth deserve nothing less," he said.

He expressed confidence that a solution serving the interests of students and the nation would emerge through collective efforts.

"I am confident that together we will find a solution that serves the best interests of our youth and our nation. Jai Hind," he added.

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Government to Hold Fresh Talks with CJP

Meanwhile, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said the Union government has sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The assurance came after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had also agreed in principle to two other demands -- compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against protesting students.

Minister of Health JP Nadda later confirmed that another round of talks with CJP representatives would be held on Saturday after the government completed internal consultations on the group's demands and reform proposals.