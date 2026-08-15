Devdutt Padikkal strengthens his claim for No. 3 spot with maiden Test ton

Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten maiden Test century against Sri Lanka strengthens his case for India’s No. 3 role, potentially ending the team’s prolonged search for stability there.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal stepped up in style, stroking an unbeaten 131 as India dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test at Galle on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal smashed an unbeaten 131, his maiden Test hundred, to strengthen his claim for India’s number three spot.

KL Rahul scored a composed 77 before retiring hurt, sharing a 150-run stand with Padikkal.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill but still reached a commanding 288-2 by stumps.

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India's Devdutt Padikkal struck his maiden Test hundred to underline his credentials for the number three slot and propelled the tourists to a commanding 288-2 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

India had been fretting over the one-down position after Sai Sudharsan, one of the seven batters tried in that position in the last two years, was ruled out with a toe injury.

It opened the door for Padikkal, and the left-hander responded with a free-scoring 131 not out, putting India on course for a formidable first-innings total on the opening day of the Test at the Galle International Stadium.

Opener KL Rahul made a composed 77 before retiring hurt.

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Rahul, Padikkal Put India in Command

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

India got off to a fluent start after captain Shubman Gill opted to bat first on a track that promised plenty of runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul added 47 for the opening wicket before an almighty mix-up left both batters stranded at the non-striker's end.

Jaiswal (32) was run out, but Rahul joined forces with Padikkal in a 150-run stand that kept Sri Lanka wicketless through the rain-delayed second session.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Padikkal nearly offered a return catch to Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva early in his innings but was otherwise the epitome of elegance.

Having opened his account with a boundary, the southpaw stepped out against Prabath Jayasuriya and lofted the left-arm spinner over his head for six.

Padikkal's aggression appeared to rub off on Rahul, who gave Jayasuriya similar treatment in the spinner's next over.

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Gill Falls Cheaply as Sri Lanka Struggle for Breakthroughs

IMAGE: KL Rahul plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Padikkal brought up his half-century with a single off Lahiru Kumara, while Rahul soon reached his own fifty as the pair milked the Sri Lanka attack with consummate ease.

As the runs continued to flow, Rahul developed cramps and retired hurt after an assured knock featuring nine fours and a six.

Pant Keeps Momentum Going

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal added 150 runs for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Gill, who made 16, struck two sweetly timed boundaries before throwing away his wicket. The right-hander charged at Jayasuriya, only to sky a catch to mid-off.

Rishabh Pant made a breezy unbeaten 27 and will look to continue his fine start when play resumes in India's 600th Test, and also the 50th Test at Galle.