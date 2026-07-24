Jos Buttler calls Rohit Sharma an all-time favourite after receiving signed shirt

Jos Buttler praised Rohit Sharma after receiving his signed jersey, as the Indian opener's Lord's century reinforced his ODI greatness despite India's series defeat.

IMAGE: The signed Team India shirt gifted to England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler by Rohit Sharma after the recent ODI series between the two sides. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jos Buttler/Instagram

Key Points Jos Buttler praised Rohit Sharma after receiving a signed India jersey, calling the Indian opener one of his all-time favourite players.

Rohit responded to ODI questions with a spectacular 138-run century at Lord's despite India's 2-1 series loss to England.

With nearly 12,000 ODI runs and 34 centuries, Rohit continues to remain among the greatest batters in the format.

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed his delight after receiving a signed Team India shirt from Rohit Sharma following the ODI series between the two teams.

Calling Rohit one of his all-time favourite players, Buttler said he would cherish the special gift.

"One opposition player's shirt I've always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this; thank you, @rohitsharma45," Buttler wrote on Instagram.

Rohit Shines with Stunning Century at Lord's

Rohit silenced questions over his ODI future with a brilliant century in the third ODI against England at Lord's.

After struggling in the opening two matches, the veteran opener produced a memorable knock of 138 runs off 110 balls, including 17 fours and five sixes, during India's chase of 388.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Jos Buttler. Photograph: ANI Photo

Although India lost the match by 27 runs and the series 2-1, Rohit's innings, along with Virat Kohli's 74 off 60 balls, thrilled fans at the iconic venue.

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Rohit Continues to Build Legendary ODI Record

Rohit finished the England ODI series with 175 runs from three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31.

The 38-year-old remains one of the greatest ODI batters, having scored 11,895 runs in 288 matches, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties. His highest ODI score remains 264, the record for the format's highest individual knock.

This year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 42.11, with one century and one fifty.

He will next feature for India in the ODI series against West Indies from September 27 to October 3.