'What Is Wrong With Gill?' Fans Slam India Captain

India captain Shubman Gill's early dismissal for 16 runs in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka has ignited a storm of criticism from fans questioning his shot selection and recent batting form.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16 against Sri Lanka on Day 1. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a maiden Test century, and KL Rahul made 77, highlighting India's strong start.

India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed for 16 runs after attempting a lofted shot against spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Gill's early dismissal on a flat batting pitch drew widespread criticism from fans on social media.

Fans questioned Gill's shot selection and recent form, with some even humorously linking it to his change in batting attire.

Devdutt Padikkal’s sensational maiden Test century and KL Rahul’s composed 77 were the highlights as India enjoyed a dominant opening day in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, leaving Sri Lanka with plenty of work to do.

Shubman Gill's Disappointing Outing

While Padikkal and Rahul kept the Sri Lankan bowlers on the move for much of the day, India captain Shubman Gill had a disappointing outing. Gill looked comfortable early on and struck a couple of elegant cover drives but his innings ended after he tried to take on left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Jayasuriya finally got his reward after keeping things tight, with Gill mistiming a lofted shot. The ball turned after pitching and was picked up by Lahiru Udara, sending Gill back for 16 off 28 balls.

The wicket gave Sri Lanka some relief after a day in which their bowlers struggled to make much of an impact.

Fans React To Gill's Shot Selection

Gill’s dismissal also sparked plenty of discussion on social media, with fans questioning his decision to play the lofted shot on a pitch that appeared ideal for batting.

‘What is wrong with Shubman Gill? What was the need to play lofted shots so early? It’s an absolute flat pitch, should have played grounded shots and scored a hundred,’ one fan wrote.

Another felt Gill had wasted a good opportunity, saying, ‘Shubman Gill was looking in great touch but threw his wicket away after scoring just 16 runs.’

One fan even took a humorous route, linking Gill’s recent struggles to his change in batting attire.

‘I genuinely don’t understand why Shubman Gill suddenly started wearing full sleeves while batting. From the England series, he was wearing half sleeves and was batting beautifully. Everything was going well. Now he’s switched to full sleeves and it just hasn’t felt the same.’

The fan pointed out that Gill had also worn full sleeves in the practice match, joking that perhaps the change was responsible for his recent scores.

Others were more critical of the India captain’s shot selection, arguing that he did not need to take such a risk on a flat batting surface.