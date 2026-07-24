Sanju Samson: Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a 'huge risk', Dhoni's backing helped

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed the significant gamble he took by leaving Rajasthan Royals for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026, crediting MS Dhoni's crucial backing and the team's unwavering support for his impressive comeback after a challenging start.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit the first century of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals on April 11, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson considered leaving Rajasthan Royals a 'huge risk' after an 11-season stint, making the move to Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026.

Despite high expectations after his T20 World Cup performance, Samson started IPL 2026 with three single-digit scores.

MS Dhoni's subtle advice to 'Do not get into but just focus on doing what you do best' was a significant turning point for Samson.

Samson's confidence in starting from zero and adapting to the Chepauk wicket, despite initial doubts, contributed to his resurgence.

He finished IPL 2026 with 477 runs, including two centuries and one half-century, after overcoming his initial lean patch with CSK.

Sanju Samson says leaving Rajasthan Royals was a "huge risk", but backing from Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and the team management helped him rediscover his best after a difficult start to the 2026 Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was named Player of the Tournament in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign after scoring 321 runs, joined Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 following an 11-season stint with Rajasthan Royals. The move came in one of the biggest pre-auction trades in IPL history, with CSK acquiring Samson for Rs 18 crore while Rajasthan received all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Overcoming Initial Struggles at CSK

Expectations were high after Samson's World Cup heroics, but he began the season with three single-digit scores before responding with an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals. Samson finished IPL 2026 with 477 runs in 14 innings at an average of 43.36 and a strike rate of 165.63, including two centuries and one half-century. Speaking on JioStar's Superstars, Samson said the decision to leave Rajasthan had been carefully considered.

'Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk. Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back. You could end up in a team you do not want to go to or even in the auction with no certainty. 'There were two reasons behind this decision. First, I was sure that 2025 would be my last season with RR. I had long conversations with my family and my wife. They kept asking me if it was an impulsive decision or if I was really sure. We discussed it for two or three weeks, and then we decided it was time. I was convinced it was the right call.

The Confidence to Start Anew

'Second, I am a confident person. I believe I can stand on my own. I am always ready to start from zero. Many people told me that my batting style might not suit the slow Chepauk wicket. Those thoughts did cross my mind. But then I told myself, 'You are 30 years old. Go out and find a way.' This IPL season, I went in with a lot of energy, thinking I had to achieve something. I discovered a new energy there, and it was working very well for me.'

Samson said the lean run at the start of the tournament never altered the support he received from inside the dressing room. 'So, when you are going through a rough patch, you need people around you who understand that failure is part of the game. When I joined CSK, I failed in my first three games. We lost all three, and I did not score runs. I had just come off playing in the World Cup final, but I was not able to carry that form into the IPL. In that situation, no matter how experienced you are, you know that the coach expects more, the captain expects more, and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is watching you.'

Dhoni's Impactful Advice

Rather than overhaul his game, Samson said he returned to training with a clearer mindset. 'But what really stood out was that the response from the team management and my teammates did not change even one per cent. When I failed three matches in a row, their faith in me never wavered. That meant a lot to me.'

One conversation with Dhoni proved particularly significant. Samson recalled meeting the former India captain after those opening three matches, when CSK had yet to register a win.

'I still remember, Mahi bhai met me after the first three matches when we went for practice. I usually sit right behind him, facing him. So, we sat down, and he looked at me and asked if I was fine. I said, 'Bhaiya, I am fine.' Then I kept saying 'but' and 'yes' without even realising it. Then he told me, 'Do not get into but just focus on doing what you do best. Everything will be alright'.

'It was very subtle, but a huge lesson for me. He was telling me that everything is okay. Just because I was failing did not mean I had to change my batting style, look like I was stressed, or practice for three extra hours. 'At that moment, I felt I really had to perform for them. Then I told Stephen Fleming, 'Do not worry, we will be fine in the next game.' And in the next game, I scored a hundred against Delhi Capitals. From there, the momentum came back.' Despite his resurgence, Chennai Super Kings finished eighth in the standings with six wins and eight defeats, ending the season on 12 points.