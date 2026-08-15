Kotak reveals batting tweaks that helped Devdutt Padikkal flourish against Sri Lanka

Devdutt Padikkal's meticulous preparation and improved back foot game led to his spectacular maiden Test century against Sri Lanka, as India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provides insights into his performance and KL Rahul's injury status.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal hit twelve boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 131 off 178 balls on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Devdutt Padikkal scored a maiden international century (131 not out) against Sri Lanka, praised by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak for his preparation.

Kotak highlighted Padikkal's focus on improving his back foot game, step-out shots, and sweeps, which were evident in his innings.

Vice-captain KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 due to cramps but is expected to be fit to bat on Day 2.

Kotak lauded Rahul's flexibility and versatility, noting his ability to bat at different positions across Test and white-ball formats.

The Galle pitch is currently batting-friendly but is expected to offer more turn for spinners as the Test match progresses.

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India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday lauded Devdutt Padikkal for working on his back-foot game and overall shot selection after the No. 3 batter made a wonderful maiden international hundred.

Padikkal's unbeaten 131 led India to a satisfying Day 1 score of 288 for two against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle.

Kotak dwelled on the finer details on the 26-year-old's preparation for the ongoing Test series.

"I am so happy for him because he was actually waiting for his opportunity. The way he played here and in the warm-up match, it's really encouraging," Kotak said in the post-day press conference.

"Preparation, I would say, overall the way Devdutt, was preparing and I saw it in the NCA (BCCI CoE) he was working on his back foot game. We try that when we expect a turn from a pitch.

"We also tried to work on step-out, sweep besides the back foot game. So, a lot of credit goes to him, the way he has prepared himself for the last couple of years," he added.

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Devdutt Padikkal's Preparation and Performance

True to Kotak's words, Padikkal was batting predominantly from the back foot and stepped out to Lankan spinners when it was essential to dominate them.

His six off left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, stepping out and creaming over long-on, justified Kotak's observation.

Similarly, Padikkal scored nearly 40 runs from sweeps in his innings.

So, how does this innings place Padikkal when original No. 3 Sai Sudharsan returns from his toe injury?

"I think Devdutt batted really well. So Sai also has been batting really well at that number. But the thing is they all are new ball batters. So they open, they go number three, so, we are very flexible.

"But I would look at the way they bat, how they are adapting to conditions, how they are dealing with the different stages of a match, and that is very important for me rather than number three or four or five," he added.

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KL Rahul's Injury Update and Versatility

Vice-captain KL Rahul had to retire on 77 and Kotak said the Bengaluru man is suffering from cramps.

"KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand.

"But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow," he said.

But overall, Kotak was delighted to see the flexibility in Rahul's game - batting down the order in white-ball formats and opening in Test cricket.

"See, he is someone, when he plays in one-day (match) as if you have seen him, he bats at number 6 or 5. So when you are a senior batter, and if you are open to bat at any number and help the team, I think that is a great player to have.

"So for a team, he is someone who is very useful. So in a red ball match he opens, in a one-day match he bats wherever required. Now, the way he is batting, he is taking a lot of responsibilities, he is trying to create a lot of partnerships, and that is something really good to have, and he has been very, very consistent," he added.

Galle Pitch Conditions and Future Play

The Galle pitch largely played smooth on Day one and Kotak thought the deck will offer more help to spinners in the coming days.

"It's on the drier side and it is a pure batting wicket now, normally it comes on to the bat very nicely, it doesn't spin. When you are 288-2, it is a good sign for us. But it is just one day, a long way to go for us. We have to bat well tomorrow. But I don't think it will crack.

"I just think it will offer more turn as the game progresses on day 2, day 3, and day 4. Day 1, batting average is like 53 here. Day 2, it goes down to 38 and Day 3, it's something like 28. So, the overall record shows that as the game progresses, the average run for a batsman is going down noticeably," he explained.

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Sri Lanka Coach Praises Indian Batters

Sri Lanka's spin and fielding coach Jordan Gregory praised Padikkal and Rahul for taking the game to Sri Lanka.

"I think firstly, credit to Padikkal. I think that he batted superbly today and so did KL. Unfortunate for him to get injured," said Gregory.

He also was delighted to see debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha holding his own against Indian batters.

"It's very encouraging to see that Kesh on his debut had asked a lot of questions and created a lot of opportunities.

"So credit to him. I could imagine there may have been a couple of nerves from his side. But I'm very proud of him and the way he bowled on his debut," he added.