Agarkar provides update on Shami's availability

BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that while playing Tests in India the team may not need three seamers but going forward they will be discussing the fast bowling line-up too, while providing an update on Mohammed Shami's fitness.

Shami has been out of action since his heroics in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The pacer missed the tour of South Africa and the Test series against England before being ruled out of 2024 Indian Premier League after undergoing surgery in February on his heel.

"Some of the guys, some of the fast bowlers are at the NCA. We hope that for the next month or so, they'll be back up playing," he said.

"I think he has (Mohammed Shami) started to bowl which is a good sign for us. (The) 19th September is the first Test. That was always the goal," he added.

"We don't quite know whether that's the timeline at the moment. That I have to speak to the guys at the NCA but that's the aim.

"There are so many Tests coming in India; maybe you don't play three seamers in the eleven. But, going forward, there's a lot of cricket or Test cricket that's coming. We need some conversation around it," he said.