News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain SKY Trains For Sri Lanka Tour

Captain SKY Trains For Sri Lanka Tour

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2024 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SEE: Captain SKY sweats it out. Video: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed captain of India's T20I team, was seen going all guns blazing at a training session on Sunday.

Against the voiceover of a dialogue from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Surya was seen sprinting and sweating it out on the field.

'Giving it all, everyday,' SKY captioned the Instagram reel.

He is set to captain the T20I team for the three games against Sri Lanka, which begins on July 27 with a three-match T20I series.

The Pallekele international stadium will host the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa stadium is getting to host the three ODIs, which will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.

Suryakumar Yadav

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!
'Nothing short of a dream': SKY's spectacular rise!
'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY
'The whole country was under pressure': Modi hails SKY
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
'Betterment of Indian cricket important, not Gambhir'
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch

'God's Plan': SKY downplays role in iconic catch

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances