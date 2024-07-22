Captain SKY Trains For Sri Lanka Tour

SEE: Captain SKY sweats it out. Video: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav, the newly appointed captain of India's T20I team, was seen going all guns blazing at a training session on Sunday.

Against the voiceover of a dialogue from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Surya was seen sprinting and sweating it out on the field.

'Giving it all, everyday,' SKY captioned the Instagram reel.

He is set to captain the T20I team for the three games against Sri Lanka, which begins on July 27 with a three-match T20I series.

The Pallekele international stadium will host the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa stadium is getting to host the three ODIs, which will be held on August 2, August 4, and August 7.