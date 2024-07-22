News
My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

Source: PTI
July 22, 2024 10:53 IST
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have gotten into a few confrontations in the IPL. the past

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have gotten into a few confrontations in the IPL. the past. Photograph: BCCI

India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday declared that his much talked about relationship with batting mainstay Virat Kohli "is between the two of us and not for TRPs".

History, particularly in the Indian Premier League has shown that Gambhir and Kohli had not been the best of friends with both players getting into multiple confrontations.

However, the duo will now be working together starting with the T20 and ODI tour of Sri Lanka from July 27.

 

"My relationship with Virat Kohli is between the two of us and not for TRP," Gambhir said.

In the context of Kohli, Gambhir added, "We have had lots of discussions and everyone has the right fight for their jersey."

With the departure of seniors Rohit Sharma and Kohli from the T20 International scene, workload management of someone like Jasprit Bumrah assumes greater significance, Gambhir said.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month.

"Workload for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important.

"Now that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play only two formats, I expect them to be available for most games," Gambhir said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
