Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2024 11:25 IST
'But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible.'

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir expects veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue to come good with match-winning knocks, stating both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format after India's title triumph in the T20 World Cup last month and Gambhir expects the star duo to continue delivering in the Test arena as well as in ODIs.

 

"I think they've shown what they can deliver on the big stage whether it was the T20 World Cup and in the 50 over World Cup as well. I think both those guys have got a lot of cricket left in them and more importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia, obviously they would be motivated enough and then hopefully they can keep their fitness till the 2027 World Cup as well," Gambhir said at the press conference on Monday.

"This is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them. Ultimately it's up to them as well. It's up to the players how much can they contribute to the team's success because ultimately it's the team that is important. But looking at what Virat and Rohit can deliver, I think they still have a lot of cricket and they're still world-class players and obviously any team would want to have both of them for as long as possible."

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar at a press conference in Mumbai, on Monday

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar at a press conference in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: Jio Cinema

Jadeja has not been included in the ODI squad for the upcoming SL tour but BCCI's chief selector Ajit Agarkar dismissed talk of his axing.

"Ravindra Jadeja has not been dropped from ODIs. A long Test season is coming up. There was no point picking both Axar Patel and Jadeja for the Sri Lanka ODIs," Agarkar said.

"Hopefully we can do well in 10 Test matches and someone like Ravindra Jadeja is very important in those games, Gambhir added.

Gambhir also stated that Rishabh Pant continues to be India No 1 keeper.

"Rishabh Pant is our first priority keeper across all formats, we don't listen to outside noises," he added.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

