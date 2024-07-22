News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'

'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 22, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at a press conference in Mumbai, on Monday

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at a press conference in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed that former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate, who worked with Gambhir in the IPL 2024 during his stint as mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, are joining the Indian team coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir said the full details of his support staff will be known only after the Sri Lanka tour.

 

"Really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are.

"The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. (For now) Abhishek and Ryan as assistant coach. T Dilip will continue as fielding coach. Sairaj Bahutule as interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour."

"I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in last two months at IPL with KKR. Both Absolute professionals and hopefully have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches".

He also said he looks forward to take Indian cricket to new heights with a 'happy dressing room.'

"I don't like complicating thing and ultimately it is player's team and our job is to make players happy. The most important thing for me is players will always have my back. A happy dressing room is important. I don't want to complicate things. I'm taking over a very successful team," he said.

"I've got a fabulous relationship with him (Jay Shah). We go a long way back and all these speculations about different things, we've been on different pages. I think we can do a better job from probably clarifying those things. It's been a great relationship. Hopefully, it continues that way because the betterment of Indian cricket is more important, Gautam Gambhir is not important." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Captain SKY Trains For Sri Lanka Tour
Captain SKY Trains For Sri Lanka Tour
The Greatest Olympians!
The Greatest Olympians!
India's table tennis squad arrives in Paris
India's table tennis squad arrives in Paris
'I'd Have Even Defeated Modi In Ayodhya'
'I'd Have Even Defeated Modi In Ayodhya'
Media ban for convicted rapist in Dutch Olympic squad
Media ban for convicted rapist in Dutch Olympic squad
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy
Why selectors picked SKY over Hardik for T20 captaincy

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

Gambhir backs Rohit, Kohli to play until 2027 WC

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

My relationship with Kohli is not for TRPs: Gambhir

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances