'Betterment of Indian cricket is important, Gautam Gambhir is not'

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir at a press conference in Mumbai, on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has revealed that former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Netherlands batter Ryan ten Doeschate, who worked with Gambhir in the IPL 2024 during his stint as mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, are joining the Indian team coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour.

Gambhir said the full details of his support staff will be known only after the Sri Lanka tour.

"Really happy with BCCI. They've agreed with most things I've asked for. The crux of the support staff will remain as they are.

"The rest of the staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. (For now) Abhishek and Ryan as assistant coach. T Dilip will continue as fielding coach. Sairaj Bahutule as interim bowling coach for the Sri Lanka tour."

"I have worked closely with Abhishek and Ryan in last two months at IPL with KKR. Both Absolute professionals and hopefully have a successful stint with the Indian team as coaches".

He also said he looks forward to take Indian cricket to new heights with a 'happy dressing room.'

"I don't like complicating thing and ultimately it is player's team and our job is to make players happy. The most important thing for me is players will always have my back. A happy dressing room is important. I don't want to complicate things. I'm taking over a very successful team," he said.

"I've got a fabulous relationship with him (Jay Shah). We go a long way back and all these speculations about different things, we've been on different pages. I think we can do a better job from probably clarifying those things. It's been a great relationship. Hopefully, it continues that way because the betterment of Indian cricket is more important, Gautam Gambhir is not important."