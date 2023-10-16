'Afghanistan were simply brilliant'

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates after Rashid Khan bowls out England's Mark Wood to win the match at the ICC World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Afghanistan pulled off a major upset in the World Cup with a 69-run win over reigning champions England and the ever-improving Asian team recieved a lot of positive feedback from Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Shoaib Akhtar and others.

'Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21. Bad day for @ECB_cricket. Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their downfall. Loved the energy they carried on the field. Well played @ACBofficials!' Tendulkar wrote on X.

'Wow! I didn't see that coming! I did think that Afghanistan might beat one of the bigger sides as the tournament goes on but after those first two games, I wasn't convinced. That is a brilliant performance. Right from the outset they were simply brilliant,' former South Africa cricketer and commentator Shaun Pollock was quoted by the ICC.

Congratulating Afghanistan, Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar wrote on X: Rooting for Afghanistan. Their win will bring the World Cup to life.'

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote: 'Bahot mubarak Apko Afghanistan. You outplayed England in every department. Gurbazzaaaa you were amazing Ikram Alikhil looked good in the middle overs. Bowling has been top notch from Afghans. #ENGvAFG.'

'Great win for Afghanistan tonight with some commendable performances,' Kumble wrote on X.