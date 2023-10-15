Bumrah's 'reverse swing' tactic against Rizwan unveiled

It helps to read wicket, try different options, says Jasprit Bumrah on claiming wickets of Mohammed Rizwan, Shadab Khan

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah outsmarted Mohammed Rizwan just one short of a half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bumrah outsmarted Rizwan just one short of a half-century,Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's flowing batting form set the stage for India's comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

In the post match presentation, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he was inspired to bowl cutters to Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan after witnessing star spinner Ravindra Jadeja gain some grip off the surface while bowling in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah outsmarted Rizwan just one short of a half-century, with a slow off-cutter doing the trick. And in his very next over, Bumrah got one to land on the surface and curve in towards Shadab Khan's off-stump, cleaning up the batter.

"We were bowling in the middle overs and I saw Jaddu's ball was turning, not too much but a little bit. I count my slower ball as a spinner's slower ball, one of those days where it came off," Jasprit Bumrah said during the post-match presentation.

He made it clear that the delivery that led to Shadab's dismissal wasn't a leg-cutter but rather a unique case of the white-ball reversing.

"The little phase where there was reverse swing, one of the occasions when the white ball was reverse swinging," Bumrah said on the ball that got Shadab.

"It felt good. Usually you try to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We realised the wicket is on the slower side so we wanted to bowl hard lengths. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible. Just being aware I guess. I used to ask a lot of questions when I was young and that helps me now. Now I'm experienced. In my younger days, they (seniors) were used to being troubled by me sometimes (with questions), but it helps to read the wicket and try different options," he added.