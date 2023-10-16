News
Politicians criticise fans for heckling Pak cricketer Rizwan

Politicians criticise fans for heckling Pak cricketer Rizwan

By Rediff Cricket
October 16, 2023 09:18 IST
Mohammad Rizwan was heckled by fans while walking back to the pavillion after his dismissal

IMAGE: Mohammad Rizwan was heckled by fans while walking back to the pavillion after his dismissal. Photograph: ICC/X

A video has surfaced on social media where Pakistan cricket Mohammed Rizwan was seen getting heckled by a few fans in Ahmedabad with the chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' while he walked back to the pavilion during the match between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

A group of fans shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' (Hail Lord Ram) multiple times when Rizwan was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

 

Rizwan scored 49 runs and Pakistan could put on board only 191, a target which India chased without much fuss to record its eighth straight win over the neighbours in World Cups.

Several politicians denounced the act.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin posted the video with a comment that such crowd behaviour is "unacceptable".

"India is renowned for its sportsmanship and hospitality. However, the treatment meted out to Pakistan players at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is unacceptable and a new low. Sports should be a unifying force between countries, fostering true brotherhood. Using it as a tool to spread hatred is condemnable," he wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also criticised the fans for heckling Rizwan.

"PM Modi desperately wants India to host the 2036 Olympics. But if this is what BJP has reduced our audiences to - where they heckle a Pakistani player with chants of Jai Shri Ram - massive doubts remain over whether we're qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event," he wrote.

However, former India spinner and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made a counter point in a veiled condoning of the misbehaviour of Indian fans towards Rizwan.

In a reply to journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, who questioned the fans over treatment meted out Rizwan, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: 'What abuses I have got as a 16 year old in Pakistan,only I know. From my colour to my religion to my country and culture. For Heaven’s sake if you have not experienced it, please don’t talk about it. You can say whatever makes you happy.'

Pakistan players, led by Babar Azam, have received tremendous respect and a warm welcome upon their arrival first in Hyderabad and then in Ahmedabad.

 

Rediff Cricket
