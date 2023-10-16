Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

How can Pakistan recover from Saturday's seven wicket loss to India?

Dinesh Karthik has some advice for Babar Azam and his team.

'It's going to be hard to three days. There'll be a lot of notifications coming in and most of it negative at this point of time. Ideally, if I was there, I wouldn't look at the phone for a couple of days. That's a start,' he said.

'Now, how do you deal with a loss like this? Because psychologically it is a bit of a blow. It's one thing to compete and lose. Like when they lost against India in Melbourne in T20 a year ago, that is acceptable.'

'They fought right to the end, India with a better team and they just picked them at the post. But today they didn't compete. Now that is always hard to get over,' he added.

DK felt Pakistan will need to perform as a team to get back to winning ways.

'They already have two wins and it is okay among the top ranked teams to lose one. What you don't want to be doing is lose two on the bounce or get upset by one of the smaller teams. That will put a lot of people into your dreams, especially when it comes to the top four.

'They're a good team. There is no doubt about it. They're a team which has a good bowling attack. They are a team, which has a good batting unit as well. It's about coming together, practising the right way and most importantly, believing in the same belief that they had at the start of the tournament and not change things midway.'

Pakistan face Australia in their next World Cup 2023 match on Friday, October 20, in Bengaluru.