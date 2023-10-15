News
Afghanistan pull off stunning 69-run win vs England

Afghanistan pull off stunning 69-run win vs England

Source: PTI
October 15, 2023 22:17 IST
Afghanistan

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Afghanistan shocked defending champions England by 69 runs in their World Cup match in Delhi on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Afghanistan were all out for 284 but returned to dismiss England for 215 to create one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

 

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 57-ball 80, while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran contributed 28 in a first-wicket partnership of 114 in 16 overs.

Ikram Alikhil then made 58 off 66 balls, while star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board.

In reply, Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England's hopes alive but they eventually couldn't counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51).
Mohammad Nabi (2/16), Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/50) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/44) also chipped in. 

Source: PTI
