'Hitman' rewrites the record book against Pakistan

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma led India's chase of 192 with a scintillating 86. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

India skipper Rohit Sharma may have narrowly missed his eighth World Cup century, but he etched his name into the annals of Indian cricket history with a sensational performance against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

The atmosphere was electric in Ahmedabad as Rohit led India's chase of 192 with a scintillating 86.

In the process, he not only extended India's impeccable unbeaten World Cup record streak against Pakistan to 8-0, but also achieved a remarkable milestone that places him among cricket's elite.

'Hitman' Rohit notched the highest score by an Indian captain against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

He achieved another significant milestone in his already impressive career by becoming the first Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in One-day Internationals. In doing so, he joined an elite club alongside Chris Gayle (331 sixes) and Shahid Afridi (351 sixes) as one of the few to have hit more than 300 maximums in ODIs.

Rohit showcased his penchant for big hits as the ball repeatedly found its way into the stands at the packed Motera stadium, the opener unleashing his power and smashing a total of 6 sixes during his thrilling innings. This impressive performance came on the heels of his remarkable 84-ball 131 against Afghanistan in Delhi just a couple of nights ago.

Although Rohit Sharma narrowly missed the opportunity to become the first Indian captain to score a century against Pakistan in a men's 50-over World Cup match, he did break an Indian record dating back to 2019.