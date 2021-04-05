8 players who will miss IPL 2021

April 05, 2021 08:25 IST

The Indian Premier League is the biggest cricketing extravaganza in the world.

Every cricketer around the world wants to be a part of the IPL. The cash-rich league attracts thousands of cricketers out of which only 292 were shortlistede every season.

With days left for IPL 2021 to kick off, several key players will miss the biggest show in the cricketing universe.

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is expected to undergo surgery on April 8, the day before IPL 2021 begins, followed by four to five months of rehab. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shreyas dislocated his right shoulder during the first India-England game. The injury was serious enough for the Delhi Capitals captain to be ruled out of IPL 2021.

The 26 year old has played 79 IPL matches, every one of them for the Delhi franchise. The right-hander has scored 2,200 IPL runs at an average of 31.43.

He was the second highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 -- 519 runs at an average of 34.60. Under his captaincy, Delhi Capitals made it to the IPL final for the first time in 2020.

Loyal DC warrior Shreyas is expected to deservedly get his full salary for IPL 2021-- Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million).

Josh Hazlewood, Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood was scheduled to play a second season for the Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Nine days before Chennai Super Kings's first game in IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals on April 10, CSK received a jolt when Hazlewood pulled out.

Hazlewood decided to give the IPL a miss to keep himself fresh for the Ashes and the T20 World Cup later this year. The Australian seamer said he wanted to spend some time with his family away from the strict bio-bubble restrictions.

Hazlewood, who was picked up by CSK ahead of last year's IPL, played just three games last season. CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni preferred Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur to the talented Hazlewood.

Mitchell Marsh, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Australian all-rounder pulled out of the competition citing his inability to spend long periods in the bio-secure bubble.

Marsh would have had to undergo 7 days of quarantine and 50 days in the bubble, which the 29 year old found too restrictive. He had been retained by SRH for Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million).

Last year, Mitch left the T20 competition after he twisted his ankle in SRH's opening match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SRH quickly named English opening batsman Jason Roy as Marsh's replacement.

Josh Phillipe, Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Josh Philippe pulled out of the Indian Premier League for personal reasons. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Another Australian, wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillipe, has pulled out of the IPL.

In fine form in the Big Bash League, Philippe scored 78 runs in 5 IPL 2020 games.

RCB named New Zealand's Finn Allen as a replacement.

Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: The England speedster underwent surgery on his right hand after he cut it cleaning a fish tank at his home. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a massive blow as it is likely that their pace sensation will miss the tournament due to multiple injuries on his right hand. Archer has been suffering pain in his right elbow for quite some time now.

Mark Wood, Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings

IMAGE: Mark Wood was one of eight overseas players slotted into the highest bracket of the IPL 2021 auction alongside Glenn Maxwell who was sold for Rs 14.25 crore (Rs 12.5 million/$1.96 million) to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Mark Wood suddenly pulled out of the IPL 2021 auction, citing spending time with his family to be ready for England ahead of the international season as the reason for doing so.

Wood has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings team in earlier IPLs.

Dale Steyn, Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Dale Steyn, who quit Tests in 2019 to prolong his limited overs career, still hopes to compete in other leagues. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The legendary fast bowler decided to give IPL 2021 a miss as he seeks more time away from the sport.

'I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding,' Steyn said.

Rinku Singh, Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR signed Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh who will be unavailable for the IPL 2021 season because of a knee injury.

Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played 11 IPL games. Gurkeerat played for RCB in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

KKR acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs (Rs 5 million). IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.