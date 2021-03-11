News
RCB sign NZ keeper as Philippe's replacement for IPL

RCB sign NZ keeper as Philippe's replacement for IPL

March 11, 2021 11:13 IST
Australia's Philippe pulls out of IPL for 'personal reasons'

Josh Philippe

IMAGE: Josh Philippe looks on. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons, prompting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to sign uncapped New Zealander Finn Allen as a like-for-like replacement.

Regarded one of Australia's brightest batting prospects, 23-year-old Philippe made his international debut against New Zealand last month and played in all five matches of the recent 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat.

 

"Philippe has made himself unavailable for the upcoming season due to personal reasons," RCB said in a statement.

"The RCB management is disappointed to lose a player of Josh’s calibre for this IPL season, but at the same time we fully understand, respect and support his decision of excluding himself from the tournament."

Allen was passed over in the IPL auction but the exciting 21-year-old gets his chance after amassing a table-topping 512 runs to power Wellington Firebirds to the title in New Zealand's domestic 'Super Smash' T20 competition.

Allen's IPL commitment could mean missing out on an international debut, with New Zealand to play Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series from March 28.

RCB play Mumbai Indians in the IPL's opener on April 9.

"Finn has been talked about a lot and why wouldn’t he because he's had a fantastic season with Wellington," New Zealand selector Gavin Larden told reporters on Thursday.

Larsen said New Zealand coach Gary Stead was in talks with IPL clubs about when players would be required to arrive in India.

"We've got a number of guys involved in the IPL and there is a cutover period. We're just working through that now," he said.

"Gary (Stead) is talking with franchise coaches around expectations and what the hopes are and we’ll make the (selection) decision in the very near future."

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

