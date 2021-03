Check out IPL-14 schedule

March 08, 2021 10:11 IST

IMAGE: This year's IPL will be played without fans at the stadiums at least in the initial phase of the tournament. Photograph: BCCI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off in Chennai on April 9 and will be staged across six venues in India.

The world's most popular T20 league was shifted to the United Arab Emirates last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match in Chennai, with all the eight teams scheduled to play all their matches at neutral venues.

The world's largest cricket stadium -- the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- will host the play-off matches as well as the May 30 final, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each.

The T20 league will be played without fans in the stadiums at least in the initial phase of the tournament.

Check out the complete IPL schedule: