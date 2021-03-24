Iyer out of England ODIs, likely to miss first half of IPL

Source:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is helped by teammates Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after injuring his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against England and looks likely to miss the first half of the IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game in Pune.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived in the covers to stop the drive from Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.



The 26-year-old looked in a lot of pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.



"It is unlikely he will play first part of IPL," a BCCI source said.



"Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans," BCCI said in their media release.



He captains Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which begins on April 9.



The Mumbaikar had perished for just six while batting.



Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL last year, where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians.



It could take as much as six weeks to recover from shoulder dislocation and much longer in case a surgery is required.



In his absence, the Delhi captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.