News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Iyer out of England ODIs, likely to miss first half of IPL

Iyer out of England ODIs, likely to miss first half of IPL

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 24, 2021 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is helped by teammates Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya after injuring his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing three-match ODI series against England and looks likely to miss the first half of the IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game in Pune.

 

The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Shreyas dived in the covers to stop the drive from Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

The 26-year-old looked in a lot of pain as he left the field clutching his shoulder.

"It is unlikely he will play first part of IPL," a BCCI source said.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated (partially dislocated) his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans," BCCI said in their media release.

He captains Delhi Capitals in the IPL, which begins on April 9.

The Mumbaikar had perished for just six while batting.

Shreyas had led Delhi Capitals to the final in the previous edition of the IPL last year, where they were beaten by Mumbai Indians.

It could take as much as six weeks to recover from shoulder dislocation and much longer in case a surgery is required.

In his absence, the Delhi captaincy could be handed to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dad will always be with us, say Krunal and Hardik
Dad will always be with us, say Krunal and Hardik
A 'roller coaster' first day at work for Krishna
A 'roller coaster' first day at work for Krishna
How Shafali bounced back after ODI setback...
How Shafali bounced back after ODI setback...
Centre names 5 states that are witnessing Covid surge
Centre names 5 states that are witnessing Covid surge
The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...
The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...
SC dismisses Jagan's complaint against judge
SC dismisses Jagan's complaint against judge
The General marching into Battleground Bengal
The General marching into Battleground Bengal

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...

The Aussie connect behind Prasidh Krishna's rise...

Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda

Want Ganguly in BJP to clean bowl TMC: Dinda

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use