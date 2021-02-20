News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why this England pacer turned down 'life-changing' IPL money

Why this England pacer turned down 'life-changing' IPL money

February 20, 2021 10:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I just didn't feel the time was right. Although it's life-changing money, I'm comfortable with my decision in the long run and I hope it serves me well.'

Mark Wood

IMAGE: Mark Wood was one of eight overseas players slotted into the highest bracket of the auction alongside players such as Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who was sold for 14.25 crore ($1.96 million) to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England fast bowler Mark Wood said he withdrew from Thursday's Indian Premier League players' auction so that he could spend time with his family and get some rest ahead of a busy second half of the year.

 

Wood was one of eight overseas players slotted into the highest bracket of the auction alongside players such as Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who was sold for 14.25 crore ($1.96 million) to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"First and foremost it was my family," Wood told reporters. "We can't see our families while we're with England... I wanted to be able to switch off, go back home and recharge for the second reason -- which of course is being ready for England.

"I try to prioritise that. I don't want my body to fail me, or be a bit bruised mentally or physically going into the end of the year which includes the (Twenty20) World Cup, Ashes and a big series against India.

"Obviously there have been some big names going for big money, it's great for them. I just didn't feel the time was right. Although it's life-changing money, I'm comfortable with my decision in the long run and I hope it serves me well."

Wood was rested for the first two Tests of the ongoing series in India and is set to return for the third Test, a day-night game which begins in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

England's rotation policy has been criticised by its former players but Wood defended the board's policy to give players a break from life in bio-secure bubbles.

"I think the ECB have made a good decision and are looking after players," he said.

"From my point of view as a multi-format player, when would you get that break or that switch-off? Would you be able to keep performing at the level required if you're mentally tired or physically tired?

"We've got a massive squad and huge depth of talent, so it gives an opportunity for everyone."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Kohli reveals he suffered from 'depression' in 2014
Kohli reveals he suffered from 'depression' in 2014
Kohli says his wife Anushka is his pillar of strength
Kohli says his wife Anushka is his pillar of strength
Why China's Vivo is back as IPL sponsor this season
Why China's Vivo is back as IPL sponsor this season
Marico eyes instant noodles market with Saffola brand
Marico eyes instant noodles market with Saffola brand
Djokovic defends Australian dynasty against Medvedev
Djokovic defends Australian dynasty against Medvedev
PE/VC investments fell by 35% in January, shows data
PE/VC investments fell by 35% in January, shows data
COVID-19: India records 13,993 new cases
COVID-19: India records 13,993 new cases

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

IPL Auction: The big names who went UNSOLD

IPL Auction: The big names who went UNSOLD

Morris to Shahrukh: The TOP 10 at IPL auction

Morris to Shahrukh: The TOP 10 at IPL auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use