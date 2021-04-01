News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood pulls out of IPL

CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood pulls out of IPL

April 01, 2021 08:21 IST
Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood was scheduled to play a second season for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood has decided to opt out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and rest up for a crowded schedule of international cricket culminating with the Ashes at the end of the year.

The 30-year-old fast bowler was scheduled to play a second season for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, which is being played across six venues, initially without spectators, from April 9-May 30.

 

"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

"We've got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that."

"Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it's a big 12 months ... and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that."

"That's the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me."

Hazlewood's international team mates, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, have also pulled out of this year's IPL, both citing personal reasons for their decisions.

Australia are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in the West Indies in June and July before heading to Bangladesh in October for three warm-up matches ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

Afghanistan will play a one-off Test in Australia, postponed from last year, in November before the five-Test Ashes series against England around the New Year.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Kohli to open RCB innings: Hesson
Harbhajan will bolster our spin department: Morgan
DC will miss middle-order stability sans Iyer: Hogg
COVID jabs for those above 45 yrs from tomorrow
Five subs per game to be used in Euro 2020
Govt to borrow Rs 7.24 lakh cr in first half of FY22
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings get down to business
England's tour of India 2021

Sunrisers sign up Roy as Marsh pulls out of IPL-14

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings get down to business

