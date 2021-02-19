IPL Auction: The big names who went UNSOLD

February 19, 2021 00:02 IST

IMAGE: Australia's limited overs captain Aaron Finch. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI

Reputation counts for little, it was evident in the mini auction being held in Chennai on Thursday.

Heavyweights such as Aaron Finch along with explosive England openers Alex Hales and Jason Roy and New Zealand hard-hitter Glenn Phillips were unsold.



Though Australian limited overs captain Finch has been a very stable batsman at the top of the order for Australia, he has not been able to replicate that form in the IPL in the last few years.

Like Hales and Roy, Sam Billings was the other English batsman who did not find any takers in the auction. The wicket-keeper could have been a great acquisition for any franchise because he can be a genuine matchwinner with the bat.

A total of 134 India players went unsold, while 107 overseas players did not attract any bids.

Here is a complete list of players, who failed to attract any bid in the IPL 2021:

Batsmen:

Alex Hales (England)

Jason Roy (England)

Evin Lewis (West Indies)

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Hanuma Vihari (India)

Himanshu Rana (India)

Rahul Gahlaut (India)

Himmat Singh (India)

Vishnu Solanki (India)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Shaun Marsh (Australia)

Corey Anderson (New Zealand)

Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Darren Bravo (West Indies)

Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Siddhesh Lad (India)

All-rounders:

Atit Seth (India)

Ayush Badoni (India)

Vivek Singh (India)

Gurkeerat Singh (India)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Karan Sharma (India)

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

T Dhillon (India)

Prerak Mankad (India)

Scott Kuggeleijn (New Zealand)

Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Chris Green (Australia)

Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka)

George Linde (South Africa)

Chaitanya Bishnoi (India)

Ajay Dev Goud (India)

Jack Wildermuth (Australia)

Harsh Tyagi (India)

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

Tim David (Singapore)

Pratyush Singh (India)

Bowlers:

Adil Rashid (England)

Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies)

Mitchell McLenaghan (New Zealand)

Rahul Sharma (India)

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

Qais Ahmed (Afghanistan)

Mujtaba Yousuf (India)

Ankit Rajpoot (India)

Kuldeep Sen (India)

Tushar Deshpande (India)

Karanveer Singh (India)

Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal)

Midhun Sudesan (India)

Tejas Baroka (India)

Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Mohit Sharma (India)

Billy Stanlake (Australia)

Jason Behrendorff (Australia)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Ben Dwarshuis (Australia)

G. Periyasamy (India)

Sean Abbott (Australia)

Simarjeet Singh (India)

Reece Topley (England)

Wicketkeepers:

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

Alex Carey (Australia)

Kedar Devdhar (India)

Avi Barot (India)

K.L Shrijith (India)

Ben McDermott (Australia)

Matthew Wade (Australia)

Josh Inglis (Australia)