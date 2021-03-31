News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sunrisers sign up Roy as Marsh pulls out of IPL-14

Sunrisers sign up Roy as Marsh pulls out of IPL-14

March 31, 2021 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jason Roy

IMAGE: Jason Roy hits out during the fourth T20 International against India in Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out of the 14th edition of IPL owing to personal reasons.

 

Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 IPL edition.

He has played a total of eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.  

Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Marsh had pull out of last year's IPL in the UAE after playing just one game because of injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How Dhoni helps players to improve their game...
How Dhoni helps players to improve their game...
Look who is ready for IPL 2021!
Look who is ready for IPL 2021!
Nets,Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!
Nets,Set, Go, Mumbai Indians!
All eyes on Nandigram in Bengal's 2nd phase of polling
All eyes on Nandigram in Bengal's 2nd phase of polling
Pakistan to resume import of sugar, cotton from India
Pakistan to resume import of sugar, cotton from India
SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report
SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report
Dhawan hits the dance floor!
Dhawan hits the dance floor!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Dhawan hits the dance floor!

Dhawan hits the dance floor!

New DC captain Pant eyes maiden IPL title

New DC captain Pant eyes maiden IPL title

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use