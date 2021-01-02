News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa pacer Steyn pulls out of 2021 IPL

South Africa pacer Steyn pulls out of 2021 IPL

Last updated on: January 02, 2021 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dale Steyn

IMAGE: Dale Steyn in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has pulled out of this year's Indian Premier League as he seeks some time away from the sport.

 

Steyn was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2020 edition, which took place in the United Arab Emirates following the COVID-19 surge in India.

"Just a short message to let everyone know that I've made myself unavailable for RCB at this year's IPL," the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"I'm also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some time off during that period. Thank you to RCB for understanding."

Steyn, who quit Tests in 2019 to prolong his limited overs career, said he is not retiring and that he still hopes to compete in other leagues.

"I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do some thing's I've been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much. NO, I'm NOT retired," he added.

Steyn had an underwhelming 2020 IPL season, registering just one wicket in three matches as Bangalore finished fourth in the table before being eliminated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the playoffs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Let's just ban umpire's call, get rid of controversy'
'Let's just ban umpire's call, get rid of controversy'
Will Natarajan leave his mark in Test cricket?
Will Natarajan leave his mark in Test cricket?
Highly doubtful I will be fit for third Test: Warner
Highly doubtful I will be fit for third Test: Warner
BCCI president Ganguly hospitalised after heart attack
BCCI president Ganguly hospitalised after heart attack
Don't pay heed to rumours: Health minister on vaccine
Don't pay heed to rumours: Health minister on vaccine
No breach of COVID-19 protocols by India players: BCCI
No breach of COVID-19 protocols by India players: BCCI
Farmers promise to hold tractor parade on Jan 26
Farmers promise to hold tractor parade on Jan 26

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

BCCI president Ganguly hospitalised after heart attack

BCCI president Ganguly hospitalised after heart attack

No breach of COVID-19 protocols by India players: BCCI

No breach of COVID-19 protocols by India players: BCCI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use