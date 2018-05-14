SonamKiShaadi: Your FAVE Sonam look? VOTE!

May 14, 2018 12:51 IST

Here comes the bride, in all her colours!

Sonam Kapoor lived up to her fashionista reputation, and wore amazing outfits during her three-day wedding celebrations last week.

She looked gorgeous as she posed with hubby Anand Ahuja during the mehendi ceremony, the wedding and the reception.

Now that the bridal march is over, it's time to look closely at her beautiful designs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Marwah/Instagram

The celebrations started with a mehendi party, when Sonam applied the mehendi. Anand Ahuja joined in the fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

For her mehendi ceremony, Sonam choose Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's chikankari lehenga, which took its team of artisans 18 months to make.

She chose a jadau neckpiece, designed by her mother Sunita Kapoor, which she had worn on her Cannes debut in 2014.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Soni/Instagram

Her bridal lehenga choli was designed by Anuradha Vakil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram

After the wedding, Sonam changed into a baby pink Anamika Khanna outfit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sonam chose yet another Anamika Khanna outfit for the reception.

