Anand Ahuja wore sneakers. What did you wear to your wedding?

Last updated on: May 10, 2018 11:20 IST

What's the most unusual thing you have done at your wedding? Tell us!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna

Weddings are meant to be traditional, prim, proper.

The groom and bride are expected to follow tradition, adhere to conservative sartorial choices.

Once in a while, couples say what the hell!, break the rules and give us new #weddinggoals.

Remember the time Baywatch star Pamela Anderson got married in a bikini?

Singer Miranda Lambert paired her white fairy tale gown with cowboy boots to her wedding reception.

Back home, we had adventure junkie Gul Panag ride a Bullet to her wedding.

A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor was snapped wearing Nike slippers with her lehenga at her mehendi ceremony.

And then her husband Anand Ahuja took unconventional cool to a new level, wearing sneakers with a bandhgala to his wedding reception.

While we are clearly inspired by how celebrities surprise us at weddings, we want to know if you have a similar wedding story to share.

What was the most unusual thing you did at your wedding?

Was it planned, intentional or just happened in an instant?

Did you wear something unconventional? Did something extraordinary happen?

Did you surprise guests with an unusual entry?

We want you to tell us all about it!

Folks! do share your most interesting, unusual, wedding stories with us.

Mail your stories and photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject Line: Unusual Wedding Story) along with your NAME, AGE and LOCATION, if possible.

We'll publish the best responses on Rediff.com