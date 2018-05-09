rediff.com

PIX: The Kapoors at Sonam-Anand Ahuja's reception

PIX: The Kapoors at Sonam-Anand Ahuja's reception

Last updated on: May 09, 2018 12:03 IST

Look at all the happy faces!

The Kapoor khandaan gathered to celebrate Sonam Kapoor's wedding to Anand Ahuja at The Leela Hotel in Andheri, north west Mumbai, on May 8.

And they are such a good looking bunch!

 

Boney Kapoor with his younger daughters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

 

The father of the bride Anil Kapoor's happiness is evident from that wide smile.

 

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor join their dad and younger sisters for a picture.

 

Watch the family celebrate in the video.

 

Arjun with his gorgeous sisters.

 

The Kapoor girls pose together.

 

Shanaya Kapoor with mom Maheep Kapoor.

 

Followed by Sanjay Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

 

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam's brother.

 

Amar Singh stays close to Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

