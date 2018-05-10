The Best Dressed Stars At Sonam's wedding

May 10, 2018 08:38 IST

Sonam Kapoor looked like a million bucks at her wedding.

And while it was tough to take our eyes off her, there were so many good looking people around her.

Bollywood looked grand, as the stars attended the various celebrations.

A look at some of the best dressed guests at #SonamKiShaadi:

Katrina Kaif chose a stunning red Manish Malhotra outfit with intricate artwork.

Rani Mukerji adorned a Sabyasachi hand-embellished zardosi lehenga.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a custom-made Manish Malhotra gold sari.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked radiant in a silver Manish Malhotra outfit.

Karisma Kapoor opted for a bespoke hand-painted organza Sabyasachi lehenga with an emerald green hand-embroidered crop top.

Lolo accessorised her look with Sabyasachi heritage jewelry, replete with uncut diamonds and pearls, and an embroidered clutch.

Kangana Ranaut looked fabulous in a sari.

Arjun Kapoor chose an outfit designed by his buddy Kunal Rawal.

The bright colour complemented Harshvardhan Kapoor's outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor wore an ivory and dull gold sharara with chikankari embroidery.

Karan Johar looked dapper in a Manish Malhotra ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty is known for her amazing fashion sense. And she put it to good use here.

Swara Bhaskar put on an electric blue lehenga choli by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a fluorescent green hand-embroidered lehenga in silk and organza, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Jacqueline Fernandez, gorgeous in pink.

Ranveer Singh, flamboyant as always.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made a lovely couple.

Kajol wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra sari and made sure to post a picture.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar