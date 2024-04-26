India's Biggest Bow Arch Sting Girder

Glimpses of India's biggest Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder installed by the Hindustan Construction Company on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at 3.25 am, Friday, April 26, 2024.

This 136 meter long, 21 meter wide and 25,000 metric ton arch bridge will now join the Coastal Road till Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

The 10.58 km long Coastal Road will open in the next few days for vehicular movement.

The Bowstring/Bow Arch Sting Girder traveled 65 km to Worli, south central Mumbai, early on Thursday morning. It was transported via the Arabian Sea from the Nhava Sheva jetty in Raigad.

IMAGE: A view of the bowstring arch bridge. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A drone view of the bowstring arch bridge. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A boat carrying workers passes by the bridge. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A side view of the bridge that connects the north bound Coastal Road. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The Bandra-Worli Sea Link flyover that connects to Worli's Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan road can be seen from under the arch bridge. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: A view from Worli. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The road construction is underway. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Another drone view that shows a bowstring arch bridge that will connect the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A barge carries workers next to the Coastal Road construction site. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone view shows the Coastal Road construction work. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com and Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com