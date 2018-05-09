Pix: How Sonam picked the very best for her wedding

May 09, 2018 12:28 IST

The fashionista, true to her word, wore creations from her favourite designers to her wedding.

Sonam Kapoor has worked with leading fashion designers in the country.

When it came to her wedding, Sonam clearly indicated her favourites.

Sonam stepped out in a fuss-free printed saree designed by bestie Masaba Gupta for her pre-wedding outing.

Ahead of her wedding, when she was asked which designer she'd pick for her big day, the actress hinted it would be 'one of the three As.'

By the three As, she meant designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Anamika Khanna, Anuradha Vakil.

And the style icon wore designs from all three designers at her wedding and looked absolutely stunning in each one of them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

For her Sangeet, Sonam picked a white chikankari lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

'This ensemble is a labour of love and joy. Sonam is our absolute favourite and for her wedding, it had to be a fantasy piece that set new creative standards for us in order to do full justice to her and this sacred occasion,' Abu-Sandeep told Vogue India.

'She ordered it two years ago and it's taken multiple teams of artisans 18 months to create.'

Sonam adorned her hair with mogra flowers, wore a maang tikka, huge jhumkas and a statement choker piece , which her mum Sunita Kapoor had designed and which she'd worn to Cannes in 2014.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram

Sonam wore a traditional red choli with lotus motifs designed by Anuradha Vakil to her shaadi.

Anuradha created her silver and pastel mehndi look.

The Punjabi bride accessorised her wedding look with vintage jewellery, a beaded matha patti and jhumkas.

Sonam wore one of Anuadha's creations to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's wedding reception.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

For the reception, the bride picked a grey and white graphic Anamika Khanna lehenga.

Sonam has often sported Anamika's creations including at Cannes

'This journey that we began many years ago,' Anamika Khanna noted on Instagram. 'Remember our first show together...upto today... known you not just as beautiful but a beautiful person.'

'It feels special to be a part of your life Sonam, wish both of you extreme happiness and love,' the designer posted.