SonamAnandWedding: The Inside Pictures

...and they are married!
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are now man and wife, after a grand wedding ceremony.
We saw the arrivals. Take a look at all the fun inside the venue!
Sonam changes out of her red and gold bridal lehenga choli, and slips into a pastel outfit.
Her proud brother Harshvardhan shares a picture with the newlyweds and writes, 'Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi'.
That's what the top of the cake looks like.
Anil Kapoor gets a lot of love from Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.
Ranveer and Arjun sing Masakali.
'Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja,' writes Rhea, sharing this picture.
Harshvardhan and Arjun escort the bride.
The beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor.
Karan Johar joins them.
The Shaadi Squad: Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan.
Karan's selfie with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.
The veereys and their hubbies.
The newlyweds get clicked again.
Bebo with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea.
The band of brothers!
'This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production @karanjohar!' Harsh writes sharing a picture with KJo.
'Ever elegant,' writes Anaita for Shweta Bachchan Nanda.
The happy bride!
Rani and Karan pose together.
The babas have their swag mode on.
Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the wedding.
The Bachchan siblings: Shweta and Abhishek.
Their father, Amitabh Bachchan, joins them.
A little glimpse of the venue.
