SonamAnandWedding: The Inside Pictures

Last updated on: May 08, 2018 18:01 IST

...and they are married!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are now man and wife, after a grand wedding ceremony.

We saw the arrivals. Take a look at all the fun inside the venue!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram.

Sonam changes out of her red and gold bridal lehenga choli, and slips into a pastel outfit.

Her proud brother Harshvardhan shares a picture with the newlyweds and writes, 'Mush alert - Senior @sonamkapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You’re a lucky man @anandahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love #EverydayPhenomenal #SonamKiShaadi'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/ Instagram.

That's what the top of the cake looks like.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania /Instagram.

Anil Kapoor gets a lot of love from Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania /Instagram.

Ranveer and Arjun sing Masakali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram.

'Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja,' writes Rhea, sharing this picture.

Harshvardhan and Arjun escort the bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.

The beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.

Karan Johar joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.

The Shaadi Squad: Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.

Karan's selfie with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram.

The veereys and their hubbies.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Marwah/Instagram.

The newlyweds get clicked again.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.

Bebo with her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohit Marwah/Instagram.

The band of brothers!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Kapoor/Instagram.

'This wedding is as elaborate as the set of a dharma production @karanjohar!' Harsh writes sharing a picture with KJo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram.

'Ever elegant,' writes Anaita for Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram.

The happy bride!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram.

Rani and Karan pose together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram.

The babas have their swag mode on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets ready for the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram.

The Bachchan siblings: Shweta and Abhishek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla /Instagram.

Their father, Amitabh Bachchan, joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram.

A little glimpse of the venue.