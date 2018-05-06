SonamKiShaadi: The mehendi ceremony

May 06, 2018 23:56 IST

Sonam Kapoor is getting married, and the parties have begun!

The celebrations have begun.

Sonam Kapoor had a fun mehendi ceremony two days before her wedding on May 8, and her family and friends joined in.

The bride and her groom Anand Ahuja wore colour-coordinated clothes, perfectly accentuated with a lovely blush!

Sonam's sister Rhea and their guests posted a few pictures on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor gets her mehendi done, and sister Rhea makes sure to document it with a picture on Instagram!

That's reputed mehendi artist Veena Nagda in the picture (left). She has been a part of many Bollywood shaadis, right from Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder.

Rhea Kapoor shows off her mehendi.

Karan Johar captures the family in his Instagram click: Shanaya and her mum Maheep, Boney Kapoor's daughters Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan, and Sanjay himself.

Siddhant Kapoor, who had recently posted adorable childhood pictures of today's Bollywood stars, poses with Sonam.

Anshula Kapoor posts a picture of her girl gang: cousin Shanaya, and sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.