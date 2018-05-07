SonamKiMehendi: How gorgeous Sonam looks!

Last updated on: May 07, 2018 19:04 IST

Scenes from Sonam's mehendi ceremony.

After applying mehendi and partying with her friends on Sunday, Sonam Kapoor looked even more beautiful at the mehendi ceremony, where the rituals would be carried out, on Monday, May 7.

The actress draped herself in a Chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, which took its team of artisans 18 months to complete.

The result, of course, is fantastic!

The mehendi function was held at Sunteck's Signature Island at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

The gorgeous Sonam, in all her elegance.

Sonam looks like a dream in her mehendi outfit.

What do you think of Sonam's look?

The venue for the mehendi ceremony.