SonamKiShaadi: Kangana, Aishwarya, Kareena look GORGEOUS

Last updated on: May 09, 2018 12:39 IST

Bollywood congratulates the Ahujas!

Sonam Kapoor looked like a dream at her wedding reception on Tuesday, May 8.

The actress married longtime beau Anand Ahuja the same morning, and yet, the couple looked fresh as they welcomed the guests.

The guest list, of course, included the entire Bollywood film fraternity!

Anil Kapoor, who has been a successful actor for over four decades, obviously enjoys a lot of goodwill in the community.

Here's a look at the stars, as they made their presence felt at The Leela Hotel, Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made sure to attend the reception before she heads to Cannes.

Abhishek Bachchan starred with Sonam in Delhi 6.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the lady in gold.

Saif Ali Khan joins his wife.

Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan catches up with Katrina Kaif, in red, and Jacqueline.

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna.

WATCH the stars arrive.

Shahid Kapoor -- who starred with Sonam in his dad Pankaj Kapur's directorial debut Mausam -- with wife Mira Rajput. The couple are expecting their second child this winter.

Rani Mukerji.

Amrita Arora Ladakh with Karisma Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif with her lovely sister Isabelle.

Ranbir Kapoor escorts his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir started his career with Sonam, both of them assisted Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who then cast them in Saawariya.

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal, who turned 29 on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh.

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut looks gorgeous.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani join her.

Chopra shares a long association with Anil Kapoor: He made two fine films with the actor: Parinda and 1942: A Love Story.

Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan catches up with Rekha.

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene.

Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra.

Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha and son Kush Sinha were among the first to arrive.

Jackie Shroff -- who has made many memorable movies with Anil Kapoor, most notably Ram Lakhan, Parinda and 1942: A Love Story -- arrives with wife Ayesha Dutt-Shroff.

Masaba Gupta -- one of Sonam's closest friends -- and husband Madhu Mantena.

Politician Praful Patel escorts wife Varsha Patel.

Anil Kapoor welcomes Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

The impeccably dressed Karan Johar with his mum Hiroo Yash Johar.

Designer Kunal Rawal escorts Arpita Mehta.

Anees Bazmee has directed Anil Kapoor in almost 10 movies, including the recent Mubarakan.

Siddhant Arora.

Juhi Chawla with husband Jai Mehta, director Rajkumar Santoshi and his wife Manila.

Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor.

Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar.

Sikander Kher escorts mum Kirron Kher.

Sukhbir performed at the mehendi night.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar