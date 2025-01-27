HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Zverev confronted by shocking chant at Australian Open

January 27, 2025 00:56 IST

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: This defeat marks Alexander Zverev's third Grand Slam final loss. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Australian Open/X

Alexander Zverev faced more Grand Slam final disappointment on Sunday at the Australian Open, where he was outclassed by Jannik Sinner.

The German was visibly distraught ahead of the trophy ceremony, appearing emotional as he fought back tears.

In a touching moment, Sinner approached Zverev to offer a comforting hug and words of reassurance.

 

The German was then subjected to a disturbing incident when a spectator yelled the names of two of his ex-girlfriends who have accused him of abuse.

The voice repeated the phrase, ‘Australia believes’ three times, causing a disturbance as some in the crowd at Rod Laver Arena booed and whistled in response.

At the post-match press conference, Zverev was asked to address the interruption. "I believe there are no more accusations," Zverev responded, calmly.

Alexander Zverev

"There haven't been for — what? — nine months now... I think I've done everything I can, and I'm not about to open that subject again."

Reflecting on the match, Zverev acknowledged Sinner's dominance. "He completely outplayed me," Zverev admitted.

"He does everything better than me." He drew comparisons between Sinner and Novak Djokovic, highlighting their exceptional movement and relentless pressure on court.  

“He’s very, very similar to Novak when he was at his best,” Zverev observed.

“They barely miss. They make you think you have to overhit all the time to have a chance in a rally against them. It’s very, very difficult to win a point from the back of the court against them, against Novak and him. They move tremendously. They’re constantly on the baseline. They don’t give you any space. They don’t give you any time. Yeah, I mean, just right now too good for me.”

This defeat marks Zverev's third Grand Slam final loss, a significant setback for the talented German. Despite the disappointment, he vowed to continue working hard and strive for future success.

