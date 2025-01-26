Aus Open Final: Defending Champ Sinner takes 1st set

Sinner wins first set 6-3

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner will continues his Australian Open title defence against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Alexander Zverev won the coin toss and chose to receive Jannik Sinner's serve first.

Sinner opened with a strong ace and quickly took a 1-0 lead. Zverev responded by holding serve to level the set at 1-1.

Both players held serve until Sinner broke Zverev in a lengthy game to lead 5-3, following a successful lob that Zverev couldn't return.

With a commanding 40-love lead, Sinner serves up a powerful ace to seal the first set 6-3.

Zverev, struggling with his serve, will need to step up his game, as Sinner has won 79% of his first serves compared to Zverev's 59%.