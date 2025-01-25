Aus Open Final: Keys wins first set vs Sabalenka

IMAGE: Madison Keys celebrates a point. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

American 19th seed Madison Keys made a fiery start to win the opening set 6-3 in the Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne on Saturday.



Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis from 1997-99 to win the Australian

Open title three times in a row, was broken in the very first game of the title clash.

Sabalenka, who started the final with a double fault, struggled with her serve in the opening set as Keys raced to a 3-1 lead.



Another break for Keys saw the American take a commanding 5-1 lead courtesy of her powerful groundstrokes.



Sabalenka fought back as Keys missed out on two set points at 5-2 before she was broken. But the American continue to dominate, wrapping up the opening set 6-3 in just 35 minutes.