HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match

Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 13:18 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant turns up to support Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giants/X

Just a day before locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was spotted soaking in the football fever at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

 

Pant turned up to support Mohun Bagan Super Giant during their Indian Super League semifinal against Jamshedpur FC, joining team owner and RP Sanjiv Goenka Group chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, who was seen passionately backing the Mariners from the stands.

The LSG skipper wasn’t alone—head coach Justin Langer, assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, and several other members of the Super Giants camp also made the trip to the stadium, adding star power to a memorable night for the Kolkata-based football club. Mohun Bagan, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, pulled off a spirited comeback to seal their spot in the ISL final.

Mohun Bagan SG later shared a photo of Pant with Goenka on social media, captioning it, "A special guest at today’s semifinal! Rishabh Pant enjoying the game with club chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka."

The vibe in the stands was electric, and Pant’s presence only added to the occasion, drawing attention from both cricket and football fans.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit's Horror Run Continues!
Rohit's Horror Run Continues!
Krunal's Final Over Seals Historic Win
Krunal's Final Over Seals Historic Win
How Dhoni Fared In His Last 10 IPLs
How Dhoni Fared In His Last 10 IPLs
IPL 2025: Rise And Rise Of New Captains
IPL 2025: Rise And Rise Of New Captains
MVPI: Pooran Takes Early Lead
MVPI: Pooran Takes Early Lead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Taste Of Home Favourites: 11 Khichdi Recipes

webstory image 3

11 Tomato Recipes From Breakfast To Dinner

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid Trump tariff turmoil1:02

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi after stock markets crash amid...

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj Kumar's prayer meet1:03

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at elderly fan during Manoj...

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD