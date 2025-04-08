Just a Day Before IPL Clash, Pant Turns Up at ISL Match

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant turns up to support Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Photograph: Mohun Bagan Super Giants/X

Just a day before locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was spotted soaking in the football fever at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Pant turned up to support Mohun Bagan Super Giant during their Indian Super League semifinal against Jamshedpur FC, joining team owner and RP Sanjiv Goenka Group chairperson Sanjiv Goenka, who was seen passionately backing the Mariners from the stands.

The LSG skipper wasn’t alone—head coach Justin Langer, assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, and several other members of the Super Giants camp also made the trip to the stadium, adding star power to a memorable night for the Kolkata-based football club. Mohun Bagan, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, pulled off a spirited comeback to seal their spot in the ISL final.

Mohun Bagan SG later shared a photo of Pant with Goenka on social media, captioning it, "A special guest at today’s semifinal! Rishabh Pant enjoying the game with club chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka."

The vibe in the stands was electric, and Pant’s presence only added to the occasion, drawing attention from both cricket and football fans.