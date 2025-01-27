HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Tennis stars salute Sinner's Australian Open repeat

Tennis stars salute Sinner's Australian Open repeat

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 00:27 IST

x

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner's reign in Melbourne continued as he defended his Australian Open title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Australian Open/X

Jannik Sinner's reign in Melbourne continued as he defended his Australian Open title with a dominant 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev. This marks the Italian's third Grand Slam title, solidifying his status as one of the best players in the world.  

 

The tennis world erupted in praise for Sinner's achievement. Fellow Grand Slam champions Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal all took to social media to congratulate the Italian.
 
Carlos Alcaraz expressed his admiration for the Italian's remarkable achievement on X, writing, "Many congrats @janniksin! Bravo!!!" The Spanish star's message highlighted Sinner's extraordinary milestone in his Grand Slam journey.

Novak Djokovic also shared his thoughts, praising Sinner while offering encouragement to runner-up Alexander Zverev. On his Instagram Story, Djokovic wrote, "Auguri Jannik," congratulating the Italian for his stellar performance. He also penned a heartfelt message for Zverev, saying, "Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you."

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal joined the chorus of celebration, hailing Sinner's achievement on Instagram. Nadal shared an Instagram Story saying, "Congratulazioni Jan @janniksin Impressionante!" which translates to, "Congratulations Jan, impressive!"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sinner eyes clay and grass glory after Aus Open win
Sinner eyes clay and grass glory after Aus Open win
Jannik Sinner is Australian Open CHAMPION
Jannik Sinner is Australian Open CHAMPION
Unstoppable Sinner: Back-to-Back Aus Open Champion
Unstoppable Sinner: Back-to-Back Aus Open Champion
From heartbreak to triumph! Keys ends 16-year wait
From heartbreak to triumph! Keys ends 16-year wait
PIX: Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open
PIX: Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Padma Vibhushan Awardees: Stories of Excellence

webstory image 2

5 Yumlicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

webstory image 3

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

VIDEOS

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year celebration0:56

Alia mesmerizes in black saree at Sabyasachi's 25-year...

Watch: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde stops convoy, helps injured biker1:52

Watch: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde stops convoy, helps...

R-Day: PM Modi greets people at Kartavya Path7:34

R-Day: PM Modi greets people at Kartavya Path

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD