Tennis stars salute Sinner's Australian Open repeat

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner's reign in Melbourne continued as he defended his Australian Open title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Australian Open/X

Jannik Sinner's reign in Melbourne continued as he defended his Australian Open title with a dominant 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Alexander Zverev. This marks the Italian's third Grand Slam title, solidifying his status as one of the best players in the world.

The tennis world erupted in praise for Sinner's achievement. Fellow Grand Slam champions Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal all took to social media to congratulate the Italian.



Carlos Alcaraz expressed his admiration for the Italian's remarkable achievement on X, writing, "Many congrats @janniksin! Bravo!!!" The Spanish star's message highlighted Sinner's extraordinary milestone in his Grand Slam journey.

Novak Djokovic also shared his thoughts, praising Sinner while offering encouragement to runner-up Alexander Zverev. On his Instagram Story, Djokovic wrote, "Auguri Jannik," congratulating the Italian for his stellar performance. He also penned a heartfelt message for Zverev, saying, "Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you."

Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal joined the chorus of celebration, hailing Sinner's achievement on Instagram. Nadal shared an Instagram Story saying, "Congratulazioni Jan @janniksin Impressionante!" which translates to, "Congratulations Jan, impressive!"